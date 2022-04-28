Hamas working to curb Israeli aggression in occupied Jerusalem

Hamas political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzook said on Wednesday that the movement continues to make contacts with many parties in order to curb the Israeli attacks and provocations in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The senior official said that these contacts were both international and regional in order to end Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people in the West Bank, especially in Jenin.

"We have had contact with our Egyptian and Qatari brothers, the UN, Turkey and many European countries in indirect ways," explained Abu Marzook. He told them that Hamas is not interested in war. "However, in the event that these contacts are not able to end the provocations of the [Israeli] occupation in the occupied city of Jerusalem, all forms of resistance of our people are legitimate to respond and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy city." He added that the movement decries Israel's collective punishment of the Palestinians across the occupied territories.

"Our position and messages are clear, which is that Jerusalem is a red line… and we will not stand idly by before these provocations," the Hamas official insisted. "Our Palestinian people and their resistance will respond to any attempt to change the situation in Jerusalem, or to the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque temporally and spatially, as happened in [Hebron's] Ibrahimi Mosque."

With regard to the movement's relations with regional countries, Abu Marzook affirmed its keenness to develop official relations for the benefit of the Palestinian people. "While seeking the liberation of our land and people, though, Hamas has a strict policy of non-interference in the affairs of other countries."

Many Western countries contact Hamas, he confirmed, but do not announce such contacts, which they want to remain secret.

