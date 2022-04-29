Iraq's Sadrist movement denies deal to form gov't

The Iraqi Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, yesterday denied media reports claiming it had held political meetings with the Coordination Framework forces to discuss forming the next government.

The head of the Sadrist parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Al-Adhari, described in a statement the media reports as false, adding that "the purpose of these continuous lies is to destabilise the tripartite alliance, and we tell them that it is a solid alliance that will not be shaken by such allegations, and we call on them not to repeat them in the future."

The tripartite alliance, also known as Enkath Watan, consists of the Sadrist bloc, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Sovereignty Coalition.

In early April, Muqtada Al-Sadr gave the Coordination Framework forces 40 days to form the government without his participation.

The Coordination Framework forces include the State of Law coalition, the State Forces Alliance, the Victory Alliance, the Al-Fateh Alliance, the Ataa Movement and the Virtue Party.

READ: Iraq enters constitutional vacuum