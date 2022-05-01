5 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp

Five Palestinians were injured Sunday in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, according to local medical sources, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, triggering clashes with angry residents, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli forces used tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and live fire to disperse Palestinian protesters, injuring five people, medical sources said.

Israeli forces also detained three Palestinians during the raid, including an Islamic Jihad leader, witnesses said.

Tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since last month amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

READ: Hundreds mourn Palestinian youth killed by Israel in West Bank