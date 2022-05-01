Tunisia's labor union calls for national dialogue before 'it's too late'

Tunisia's powerful labor union on Sunday renewed its call for President Kais Saied to launch a national dialogue to resolve crises in the North African nation before "it is too late," Anadolu reports.

"The Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) renews its call for the president to…immediately launch national dialogue before it is too late," UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi said in a speech marking the International Workers' Day.

National dialogue "is the last lifeboat," he added.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021, when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup."

The North African country is also going through a severe economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

Taboubi said it "is unacceptable to continue the current state of uncertainty and power grab."

"The current state will only lead to hide the real problems of our people…which will make the situation even worse," he added.

The UGTT secretary-general also called on the Tunisian president to review the government policies to avoid any harm to the Tunisian workers, in reference to government's talks with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a bailout package in return of reforms, including reducing spending and cutting subsidies on basic commodities.

READ: From a democracy without Ennahda to a dictatorship without opposition