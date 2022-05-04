Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany: Man shouts racist slurs, threatens to kill Syrian children

May 4, 2022
A boy from Syria holds a sign protesting against the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party on March 18, 2017 in Schoenefeld, Germany [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
An investigation has been launched after a man shouted racist slurs and threatened to kill two Syrian children in the western German city of Kassel, authorities said on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The unidentified suspect approached the children, a 13-year-old girl and her 3-year-old brother, while they were walking on a street near the allotment gardens in Frasenweg, the police said in a statement.

Shouting at the kids for getting too noisy, he further yelled racial slurs, insulted the two minors, repeatedly threatened them, and even made death threats, according to the police.

Authorities asked for the public's help to identify the suspect and said witnesses should contact the police.

Germany witnessed growing racism and xenophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, including the main opposition party Alternative for Germany, or the AfD.

The police recorded nearly 21,500 crimes by right-wing extremists in 2021, including verbal and physical assaults, threatening letters, and arson attacks.

