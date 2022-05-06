Israel settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles, interrogate drivers

Extreme right-wing Israeli settlers raided the village of Urif, based south of Nablus, and set fire to Palestinian cars last night, eyewitnesses and activists reported.

According to Wafa news agency, Israeli settlers sneaked into the village in the middle of the night and torched three vehicles belonging to three local Palestinian citizens.

Meanwhile, groups of Israeli settlers broke through the Israeli military checkpoints, also located to the south of Nablus, and physically attacked and interrogated Palestinian drivers by throwing stones towards them, resulting in bodily injuries.

In addition to this, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles at the entrance of the Mukhamas village, located north-east of Jerusalem, and terrified Palestinian passengers.

Incidents of vandalism and violence by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence in the West Bank. Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

About 650,000 extremist Israelis live in more than 130 settlements that have been built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

