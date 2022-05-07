Jordan warns Israel against eviction of Palestinians in Hebron

Jordan authorities issued Friday warning against Israeli plan to evict 1,300 Palestinians living in eight villages in the South Hebron Hills, a statement reported by the official Petra news agency said.

The statement, which was issued by Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Haitham abu al Foul, also warned against Israeli plans to approve the construction of 4,988 illegal settlement units in other areas of the occupied West Bank.

"The settlement expansion is a flagrant breach of international law and resolutions," the statement said.

"Abu al Foul stressed that the Israeli settlement policy whether in establishing or expanding settlements, seizing lands or forcibly displacing Palestinians, is an illegal policy which is rejected and condemned," the statement added.

This statement came as Palestinian residents of Masafer Yatta in South Hebron Hills vowed to stay despite Israel's High Court ruling late Wednesday night that the Israeli army could evict them of their eight villages.

The lives of thousands of Palestinians in the southern West Bank have been on hold for more than four decades, ever since the land they cultivated and lived on was declared a military firing and training zone by Israel.

Declaring a certain land as a military firing and training zone by Israel is an introduction to displacing its Palestinian residents in order to be replaced by illegal Israeli settlers.