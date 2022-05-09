Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Egypt army in Sinai

Daesh yesterday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed an officer and ten soldiers in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the group said on its Telegram channel.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, was one of the deadliest in recent years in northern Sinai.

Following the attack, Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed the kingdom's full solidarity with Egypt in the fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"His Majesty the King of Jordan expressed, during the call, sincere condolences to the president and the Egyptian people for the armed forces martyrs who were martyred as a result of the treacherous terrorist attack that took place in western Sinai," an Egyptian government spokesperson said.

This, the spokesman added, "reflects the strength of the historical ties between the two countries."

