PA calls on international community to stop Israel's field execution of Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday called on the international community to stop Israel's field execution of Palestinians, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said: "Israel's horrific crimes committed against our people make interreference of international community necessary to stop the organised Israeli terrorism and protect our people."

Shtayyeh stressed that the "brutality of the Israeli occupation's soldiers, who are committing the executions, is increasing day by day."

Meanwhile, the PA's Foreign Ministry condemned the "repeated field executions committed by Israeli settlers and Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians."

The Foreign Ministry said that these executions are being ordered by the Israeli political leadership, mainly Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The PA stressed that all the Israeli officials should be held responsible for the violations committed by the occupation's army and settlers against Palestinians and their rights.

