Qatar pledges $50m to war-ravaged Syrians

May 10, 2022 at 7:28 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Syria
A Syrian child stands barefoot amidst snow in the Syrian refugees camp of al-Hilal in the village of al-Taybeh near Baalbek in Lebanon's Bekaa valley on 20 January 2022. [AFP via Getty Images]
Qatar, on Tuesday, pledged $50 million to support the Syrian people during a conference held in Brussels on Syria's future, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The two-day event was organised by the EU on 9 and 10 May to provide support to the Syrian people and back efforts to reach a political solution to the 11-year conflict in Syria.

In a speech at the conference, Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, reiterated Qatar's firm position of supporting international efforts aimed at ending the Syrian crisis.

Last year, international donors pledged $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid to Syrians inside the war-torn country, refugees, and host communities in neighbouring countries.

Syria has been in civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar AFFl-Assad regime violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Over 400,000 people were killed, and more than 12 million fled their homes to become refugees or internally displaced over the past 11 years, according to the EU.

