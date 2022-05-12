Lebanon central bank governor's brother released on $3.7m bail

Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor, has been released on bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds (around $3.7 million), two judicial sources told Reuters.

Salameh was arrested on 17 March and charged with complicity in illicit enrichment by his brother, Riad, who was subsequently charged with illicit enrichment.

Last month a Lebanese investigative judge ordered the seizure of properties belonging to Raja Salameh.

Both have denied the charges against them.

Riad Salameh, 71, has been governor of Lebanon's central bank for nearly three decades. His tenure has faced increased scrutiny since the financial system imploded in 2019 in a collapse that has impoverished many Lebanese.

Riad Salameh also faces other investigations in Lebanon and at least five European countries including a Swiss inquiry over alleged aggravated money laundering at the central bank (BDL) involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by Raja Salameh.

