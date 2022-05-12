Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK exempts Saudis from entry visa requirement 

May 12, 2022 at 2:50 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UK
Saudi Arabian passport [U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Flickr]
The United Kingdom yesterday announced an exemption of entry visas for all Saudi nationals.

The Saudi Gazette reported that the British Ambassador to the kingdom, Neil Crompton, announced that Saudi nationals would be "able to apply for a UK electronic visa waiver, starting from 1 June."

"An electronic visa waiver allows the holder to travel to the UK without obtaining a visa provided they complete an online waiver for each visit," Crompton said on Twitter, adding that a small fee would be applied.

The envoy stressed that the service would be "quicker than applying for a visa as there is no need to provide biometric information, attend a visa application centre or hand in your passport in advance of travel."

"The visa improvements will provide greater security for our citizens while making it easier and cheaper for visitors from the Gulf to travel here for leisure and business," Crompton noted.

The Saudi Embassy in the UK welcomed the decision, explaining that it would make it "easier for Saudi nationals to visit the wonderful UK."

"The decision of the British authorities to exempt the Saudi citizens from visa procedures and to be introduced with the electronic exemption represents an important step in strengthening bilateral relations in all fields," the embassy added.

