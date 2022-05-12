UK voters to lobby parliament to place sanctions on Israel

Voters in the UK will be lobbying parliament today, a day after Israel targeted Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, calling on MPs to end their complicity in Israeli apartheid and for sanctions on the occupation state.

The move, organised by Friends of Al-Aqsa, is the first in-person lobby of parliament since 2019. It also comes after "the announcement of proposed legislation to stop public bodies from practising BDS in the Queen's Speech." This comes after many individuals across the UK have "called out politicians for their double standards on Palestine and Ukraine, after MPs' support for sanctions on Russia."

"Individuals are asking their MPs to not only publicly condemn Israel's recent use of steel-coated rubber bullets and tear gas on worshippers at Al-Aqsa, but to impose sanctions on Israel for these attacks. The recent assaults on worshippers left hundreds injured at Al-Aqsa Mosque," a FAO statement said.

