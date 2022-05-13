Egyptian-British activist is in danger over hunger strike, mother says

The mother of a renowned Egyptian-British activist, Laila Soueif, says she fears she may not see her son alive again as he approaches the end of the sixth week of a hunger strike over prison conditions, Reuters report.

According to the report, Laila Soueif's son human rights activist, Alaa Abd El-Fattah was detained by an Egyptian court in September 2019 after convicting him of spreading false news about the Egyptian government.

The mother, Soueif, visited her son, Alaa Abd El-Fattah, in prison in Cairo on Thursday after she complained about alleged violations against Abd El-Fattah.

Having been on hunger strike to protest the conditions of his detention since the beginning of April, Abdel Fattah has said goodbye to his loved ones as his health continues to deteriorate, the report added.

Abd El-Fattah's family announced in April that he had obtained British citizenship through his mother. They are pressing for British officials to conduct a Consular visit.

UK-based human rights group, Amnesty International, says thousands of political prisoners remain in detention but Sisi and his supporters say security and stability are paramount and deny there are political prisoners in Egypt.

