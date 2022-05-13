Israel police attack mourners at Abu Akleh's funeral procession in East Jerusalem

Israeli police, on Friday, assaulted Palestinian mourners in the funeral procession of slain Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli police attacked the funeral procession as it started from the French Hospital in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

They added that the Israeli police surrounded the mourners and used stun grenades and batons to assault the pall bearers carrying Abu Akleh's casket.

The Israeli police allowed a few Palestinians to accompany her casket to Jerusalem's Old City, where she will be buried at the Mount Zion Protestant Cemetery.

Veteran journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering Israeli military raids near the Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank when she was shot dead on Wednesday. Palestinian officials and the Doha-based network say she was targeted by Israeli forces.

