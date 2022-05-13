Qatar, Iran hold Israel responsible for Al Jazeera reporter's murder

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, said yesterday that he held the Israeli army "responsible" for the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who had been killed by the Israeli occupation forces," the Emir said during a joint press conference held in Tehran with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

Sheikh Tamim called for the need to "hold the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable."

The Iranian president also offered his condolences to Abu Akleh's family and Sheikh Tamim.

"We are certain that these crimes cannot bring security to the Zionist regime. To the contrary, they will only increase popular anger" towards Israel, Raisi said.

The Israeli army forces shot Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, in the head as she covered an Israeli military incursion into the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday. Abu Akleh was wearing her press vest and helmet at the time of her killing.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera also held the Israeli forces responsible for "deliberately killing her in cold blood".

