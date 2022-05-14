Turkey summons France diplomat following Paris Consulate General attack 

Turkey summoned on Friday the undersecretary of the French Embassy in Ankara over a "terrorist attack" on Turkey's Consulate General in Paris that took place on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Diplomatic sources said that the undersecretary of the French Embassy in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building, where Turkey conveyed its discomfort over the attack.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged French authorities to take "concrete legal steps" against the terrorists over the attack.

Anadolu Agency reported that unidentified individuals attacked the Consulate General at around 2.30 am on Thursday.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack. Terrorist PKK-affiliated formations reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Turkish official was reported by Anadolu Agency explaining that the attack was the third of its kind, noting that the first attack happened in April 2021 and the second in May 2021.

According to the Turkish official, the PKK is blacklisted by the European Union, and Turkey is waiting for France to take the appropriate punitive measures against the aggression.