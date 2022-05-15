Gaza resident keeps Palestine's heritage safe within his home

Abdel-Jawad Abdelghafour lives in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip among numerous Palestinian historical artifacts.

Abdelghafour kept his father and grandfather's items including scythes, hammers, scales, saws, chisels, and coffee grinders.

Some of these pieces are more than 100 years old, dating before the establishment of the occupation state of Israel.

He says he hopes to pass the items on to his son to ensure they live on as part of the ancient heritage of Palestine "These tools bear witness to our lives, and I am keeping them here to serve as a witness to us, the owners of the land," he says.

