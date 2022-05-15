Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after closure

May 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian officer stands at the gate of the Erez crossing with Israel near Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2020 [MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images]
A Palestinian officer stands at the gate of the Erez crossing on 15 March 2020 [MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images]
 May 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm

Israel reopened the Erez crossing with the Gaza Strip on Sunday after nearly two weeks of closure, Anadolu  reports.

Keeping the crossing open "will be possible in accordance with situational assessments and the preservation of security stability," Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, known as COGAT, said in a statement.

The reopening of the terminal will allow around 12,000 Palestinian workers with permits to cross into Israel for work.

On May 3, Israel closed the Erez crossing along with other terminals amid growing tensions across the Palestinian territories over Israeli arrest campaigns in the West Bank and settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

In March, the Israeli government said it would raise the number of work permits to Palestinians to 20,000, according to Israeli media.

READ: Gaza takes a stand against Israel's targeting of journalist

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments