Jordan announces journalism scholarship in honour of Shireen Abu Akleh

The Jordan Media Institute announced on Sunday the launch of the Shireen Abu Akleh Annual Scholarship for women from Palestine to obtain master's degrees in journalism and media studies, Anadolu has reported. Citing Petra, the Jordan news agency, it said that King Abdullah will cover the cost of the scholarship programme.

The Jordanian monarch spoke on Sunday with Shireen's brother, Anton Abu Akleh, and offered his condolences, explained the Royal Court. The king condemned the killing, describing it as both a crime and an attack on the freedom of the press.

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and was one of the first field correspondents for Qatar's Al Jazeera Network. She held a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli army sniper last Wednesday while she was covering the military incursion at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

