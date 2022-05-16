'Turkey, Qatar boost strategic partnership ties' - officials 

Turkey and Qatar are moving towards a strategic partnership while boosting their bilateral ties especially in economy, Presidential Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun said, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Turkey on Friday is highly significant in consolidating the strong and strategic relations between the two countries, Altun said in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Altun said that the two countries aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, report says.

"With the establishment of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee in 2014, relations became stronger and more than 80 cooperation agreements were signed in various fields," Altun added.

According to Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye Investment Office, the trade volume between Qatar and Turkey bilateral trade volume reached QR6.8bn last year.

READ: Did Turkey bow down to Saudi Arabia?