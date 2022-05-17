Former Palestinian prisoner dies of cancer

Former Palestinian prisoner Zaid Al-Kilani, from the occupied city of Nablus, died of cancer yesterday less than a month after he was freed from Israeli jails.

His family told the media that he had died from "deliberate Israeli medical negligence in prsion."

Al-Kilani was released in the mid of the holy month of Ramadan, just before he was transferred to hospital where he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

The Palestinian martyr had been arrested seven times since 2007, spending a total of four and a half years in the occupation's prisons, most of which were under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club balmed the Israeli authorities for Al-Kilani's death.

"Kilani was martyred as a result of the crime of deliberate medical negligence by the Israeli prison administration," the body said in a statement, pointing out that he was diagnosed with "later stages of cancer right after his release."

