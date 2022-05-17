Houthis offer a new peace initiative to end the war in Taiz

A member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, announced a peace initiative in the governorate of Taiz, southwest of Yemen, calling on pro-coalition parties to approve it to begin its implementation.

Al-Houthi said in a tweet yesterday that the initiative includes "ending the fighting", "and opening roads afterwards."

He added, "This is available if they agree to it, then in the morning we will take the first step, God willing."

A two-month truce began on 2 April between the Houthis, the internationally recognised government and the Saudi-led Arab coalition which backs it, under the auspices and mediation of the UN.

The ceasefire agreement is the first national truce reached since 2016 in Yemen, and the terms of ceasefire include facilitating the entry of fuel ships to the port of Hudaydah, allowing two weekly commercial flights to and from Sanaa airport, and holding a meeting between the two parties to agree on opening roads in Taiz.

Yemen: Sanaa airport's first commercial flight takes off in 6 years