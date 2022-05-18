Singapore: A friendly country far from Turkiye

Singapore, an island city-state in south-east Asia, has an important position in the implementation of Turkiye's "Asia Anew Initiative", the Turkish Ambassador to Singapore has said, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

"As part of the "Asia Anew Initiative", it is one of Turkiye's goals to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries, in general, and with Singapore, in particular, at regional and multilateral platforms. In this regard, Singapore has a special place in the successful implementation of our "Asia Anew Initiative"," Ambassador Mehmet Burcin Gonenli told Anadolu Agency in a written interview.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1969, and the strategic partnership was formed in 2014, he recalled.

Gonenli stressed the importance of the "Asia Anew Initiative", announced by Turkiye in 2019, in terms of bilateral and regional relations.

He said Ankara aims to deepen and consolidate its ties with the Asian continent with the initiative.

READ: Qatar replaces Singapore as 'world's best airport'

South-east Asia constitutes one of the main parts of the initiative, he said, adding Turkiye's priorities and objectives as part of cooperation with Singapore serves the objectives of the initiative.

The historical ties between the two countries date back to 1865, when the Ottoman Empire appointed its first Honorary Consul in Singapore, then under the British colonial rule.

The first Turkish Consul General in Singapore took office on 7 November, 1901, while diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Singapore were established on 12 February, 1969, after Singapore declared its independence in 1965.

While the Turkish Embassy in Singapore opened on 1 November, 1985, Singapore's Embassy in Ankara became operational in 2012, and the first resident Singaporean Ambassador in Ankara took up his duties on 27 July, 2015.