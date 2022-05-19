Israel demolishes another Palestinian home and steals more land

Israeli occupation forces demolished another Palestinian home and confiscated plots of agricultural land in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Safa news agency has reported.

Local sources said that the Israelis demolished the house belonging to Mohammed Awwad near to the Separation Wall in the village of Deir Salah, east of Bethlehem. The demolition was carried out under the pretext that the house had been built without a licence. Applications for Palestinians to build or extend their homes are rarely approved by the occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, the Israelis used bulldozers to destroy Palestinian-owned farmland before confiscating it. The occupation authorities claimed that it is "state land".

According to the coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committee in the South Hebron Hills, the Israelis also dismantled a tent owned by Mahmoud Badawi in Jorat Al-Kammoun in the village of Bireen to the south of Hebron. At the same time, Palestinians demolished a room built by illegal Jewish settlers on private Palestinian land near the illegal Israeli settlement of Karmi Tsour north of the city.

