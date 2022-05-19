PA warns of increasing Jewish settlement in West Bank, Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday warned of the increasing Jewish-only settlement in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Wafa news agency reported.

This came during a meeting between PA Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki, and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra, held in Ramallah.

During the meeting, Al-Maliki briefed Hoekstra on the escalating Israeli violations and crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory. He explained that the occupation carries out crimes against Palestinians, their land, properties and holy sites almost every day.

He called on the international community to stop its double standard and put an immediate end to Israel's impunity, warning of the repercussions of the Israeli escalations in the occupied territories and called on the Netherlands to recognise the State of Palestine in order to preserve the two-state solution.

Al-Maliki also hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries, urging the need to strengthen and promote them.

He further expressed appreciation for the Netherlands' support of Palestinian institutions, as well as its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Meanwhile, the Dutch Foreign Minister reiterated his country's continuous support for Palestine based on the two-state solution and its keenness to promote bilateral relations.

The minister extended an invitation to Al-Malki to visit the Netherlands.