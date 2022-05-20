Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar Emir wants World Cup visitors to respect his country's culture

May 20, 2022 at 6:13 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
General view with Qatar written on the screens of the Exhibition and Convention Center at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar [Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center on 1 April 2022 in Doha, Qatar [Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]
Qatar hopes to welcome the world to Doha for the soccer World Cup but also "we expect and we want people to respect our culture", Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Friday in Berlin when asked about gay people attending the tournament, Reuters reports.

The Gulf, Muslim-majority State will host the first World Cup in the Middle East for a month from late November.

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, FIFA said earlier this month.

