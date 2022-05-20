Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye welcomes arrival of fourth drillship

May 20, 2022
Turkey's third drillship Kanuni passes through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait as it sets sail for Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey on November 13, 2020 [Celal Güneş/Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye's fourth drillship, bought last year from a South Korean shipyard, was set to join its three other drillships in less than a week, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's national oil and gas company, TPAO, the drillship, called "Cobalt Explorer" has now arrived, as the country is working to develop its extensive gas resources amid a growing need for the security of supply.

TPAO shared via Twitter that "New member of Turkiye's energy fleet, our fourth drilling vessel is in Turkiye."

Turkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Fatih Dönmez, also confirmed the arrival of the drillship, adding that it will start drilling operations following a two-month preparation period at the Tasucu Port.

Turkiye has three drillships named Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, exploring energy sources in Mediterranean and Black Sea.

