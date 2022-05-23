Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan's Prince Hamzah absence from Twitter raises questions

May 23, 2022 at 11:39 am | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Prince Hamzah Bin Al Hussein, half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II [Wikipedia]
 May 23, 2022 at 11:39 am

Questions have been circulating on social media about former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah after his Twitter account appeared to be dormant, with the last message having been posted in early April when the prince relinquished his royal title.

Last week, the prince's half brother King Abdullah II issued a Royal Decree restricting Hamzah's communications, place of residence and movement of Prince Hamzah.

His absence from Twitter has led to questions about whether or not he has chosen to abide by the Royal Decree or had access to his accounts revoked.

READ: Jordan king restricts movement, communication of Prince Hamzah

Following the announcement, Hamzah's mother took to Twitter to say: "Some truly bizarre and stranger than fiction stuff circulating right now", without giving an explanation of what she is referencing.

She has, however, since tweeted: "We all must stay calm and respect HM's sovereignty for the good of the people of Jordan and its stability. According to legal experts the Council formed in accordance with the 1937 Royal Family Law is in breach of Jordan's 1952 Constitution.Right to Representation is key."

