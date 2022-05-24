Daesh attacks kill 12 civilians in Iraq

At least 12 civilians were killed in a spate of attacks by the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq on Tuesday, according to local authorities, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A statement by the Defence Ministry said Daesh terrorists opened fire on farmers harvesting their wheat crop in the town of Sami Al-Asi in Kirkuk, killing at least six civilians.

Six people were also killed and eight others injured in mortar and shooting attacks by Daesh militants in Al-Islah village, north of Diyala province, a police office said, on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to brief the media.

In another development, an explosive-laden drone was shot down near Baghdad International Airport.

A police officer, who preferred to remain unnamed, said the drone had targeted the Camp Victory base, which serves as the headquarters of the US forces in Iraq.

No injuries were reported.

The Daesh terrorist group gained control in Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces in June 2014 and partly captured Diyala and Kirkuk provinces, but the Iraqi authorities regained control afterwards.

Former Prime Minister, Haider Al-Abadi, declared victory over Daesh on 9 December, 2017.

Although five years have passed, the terrorist group still targets rural areas of the provinces.

READ: US sanctions alleged international network funding Daesh