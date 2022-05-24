Egypt sentences pro-regime businessman for 'human trafficking'

An Egyptian court has sentenced prominent businessman Mohamed Al-Amin to three years in prison on a charge of "human trafficking", the official news agency has reported. The Cairo Criminal Court also fined the pro-regime tycoon 200,000 Egyptian pounds ($11,000).

Sources told the agency that Al-Amin was found guilty of "human trafficking by exploiting children's vulnerability in the girls' orphanage in Egypt's southern Beni Suef province." The judgement is subject to appeal before a higher court.

Al-Amin is the founder of several Egyptian media networks. He was arrested in January and has been held in jail ever since. The local authorities were reported to have closed the orphanage late last year following the allegations made against him.

