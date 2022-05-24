Libya: navy rescues more irregular migrants

Libya's naval forces have rescued 101 irregular migrants off the coast of Qarabouli, east of the capital Tripoli, Anadolu news agency has reported.

According to the patrol commander of the Qarabouli Coast Guard, Issa Al-Zarrouq, the rescue took place at dawn yesterday. The migrants were of Egyptian, Ghanaian and Ugandan nationality and on a rubber dinghy when they were rescued. Al-Zarrouq said that they would be handed over to the Migration Centre in Tripoli after any necessary assistance had been provided.

Earlier this month, the International Organisation for Migration revealed that 4,461 irregular migrants had been returned to Libya between 1 January and 30 April this year. "Those who have been rescued, intercepted and returned to Libya included 3,876 men, 175 children and 410 women." During the same period, it added, "114 irregular migrants died, while 436 others are still missing."

Libya is a regular transit point for irregular migrants to Europe. Due to the use of totally unsuitable boats by people smugglers, many of them drown.

