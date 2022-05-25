Jordan: illegal Israeli practices lead to 'ugly' reality

Jordan's foreign minister said yesterday that Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories lead to the "ugly" reality on the ground, Anadolu has reported. Ayman Al-Safadi made his comment during his speech at the Davos Economic Forum, where he warned that there are no peace solutions on the horizon for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We should look at the sources of threat in the region and the continuation of crises, beginning with the Palestinian issue," he said. The "one-state reality" is not the answer as it consolidates the status quo and ultimately results in "apartheid", which has been confirmed by a number of international human rights organisations.

"There's no political horizon for resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict," said the Jordanian official. "There's consolidation of the occupation by building settlements, confiscation of land and the eviction of people from their homes."

Al-Safadi pointed out that he represents a country that signed a peace treaty with Israel 27 years ago. "So when we speak, we speak with credibility as a peacemaker and we tell the Israelis that frankly and openly. The whole world should act with consistency with all issues: what applies to Ukraine should apply to Palestine, to Africa and to Europe and everywhere. International order should be applied equally."

He also renewed Jordan's condemnation of the assassination of Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, noting that eyewitnesses reported that she was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces. He reiterated the importance of launching an international investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable.

In closing, Al-Safadi also denounced the attack on the journalist's funeral. "In what world can such horrible inhuman behaviour be committed without accountability?" he asked.