Palestinian killed, dozens injured in occupation attack on Nablus

A Palestinian boy was martyred, and dozens of others were wounded, in attacks by the occupation and settlers on various areas in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Ministry of Health announced the death of 16-year-old Ghaith Rafiq Yamin this morning after he was hit with live bullets in the head near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus.

Dozens of settlers attacked Palestinians with bullets in the town of Hawara in Nablus, under the protection of the occupation army, wounding a large number, along with the destruction of a number of vehicles, shops and private property.

More than 40 young men were also injured during confrontations with the occupation in the city of Nablus, in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews recorded 41 injuries during the confrontations with the occupation, noting in a statement that the occupation attacked the Red Crescent ambulance crew directly with gas bombs, while it was transporting one of injured.

