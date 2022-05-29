2 protesters killed in Sudan at rally against military coup

Two Sudanese protesters were killed Saturday in the nation's capital, Khartoum, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The doctors accused security organs of using live riots against protesters in different parts of the capital, including in the Alkalalak neighborhood.

The Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said authorities used disproportional violence against protesters, including live munitions.

Resistance committees also confirmed that security forces used violence against protesters in the Alkalakla neighborhood.

Authorities have not responded to the reports.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated Saturday against the October 2021 military coup.

Sudan has witnessed continuous protests against the military since last year, calling for an end to the military regime and the establishment of full civilian rule.