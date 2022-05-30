Israel to sign deal with Egypt, EU for gas exports

Israel will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt and the European Union (EU) in the coming weeks to export natural gas to EU countries, the country's Energy Minister said on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Karine Elharrar told the Israeli Army Radio that Israeli and European teams are working on setting cooperation between them in the field of natural gas.

Under their exportation plan, the Israeli gas will go through pipelines from Israel to Egypt, to be shipped to Europe, she said.

The Israeli Minister added that her Ministry was preparing for a new tender for gas exploration off Israel's Mediterranean coast for the purpose of finding new quantities that allow further exportation to Europe.

The deal comes as Europe is looking for alternative energy sources for Russian gas since the outbreak of the Russian war on Ukraine in February.

