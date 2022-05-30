Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to sign deal with Egypt, EU for gas exports

May 30, 2022 at 2:06 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, EU, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News
Israel's Energy Minister Karine Elharrar waits for a meeting between Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021. [ALBERTO PEZZALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel's Energy Minister Karine Elharrar waits for a meeting between Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021. [ALBERTO PEZZALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 May 30, 2022 at 2:06 pm

Israel will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt and the European Union (EU) in the coming weeks to export natural gas to EU countries, the country's Energy Minister said on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Karine Elharrar told the Israeli Army Radio that Israeli and European teams are working on setting cooperation between them in the field of natural gas.

Under their exportation plan, the Israeli gas will go through pipelines from Israel to Egypt, to be shipped to Europe, she said.

The Israeli Minister added that her Ministry was preparing for a new tender for gas exploration off Israel's Mediterranean coast for the purpose of finding new quantities that allow further exportation to Europe.

The deal comes as Europe is looking for alternative energy sources for Russian gas since the outbreak of the Russian war on Ukraine in February.

READ: Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks – official

Categories
AfricaEgyptEUInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments