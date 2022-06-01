Israel shoots dead Palestinian lady in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces opened fire and killed a young Palestinian lady in the occupied West Bank this morning, Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The lady, who was identified as Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was shot in the chest and sustained serious injuries. Israeli occupation forces then left her to bleed to death.

Palestinian sources said that the killing took place as the entrance of Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that Israeli forces prevented medics from approaching Warasnah for approximately 20 minutes after she was shot.

Israeli occupation forces claimed, according to Israeli media outlets, that she had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack, an accusation often used by the occupation to cover its crimes.

