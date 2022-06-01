Palestine President, top US diplomat speak over phone

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, spoke by phone Tuesday with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Abbas told Blinken that his administration is in the process of taking measures against Israel, which does not adhere to international resolutions, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

Underlining that it is not possible to remain silent in the face of what is happening in the country at the moment, Abbas said Israel maintains its unilateral stance, especially in Jerusalem.

He stressed that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) should be removed from the US list of terrorist organisations and that the US Consulate in East Jerusalem should be reopened.

Blinken, meanwhile, said that President Joe Biden's administration remains committed to a two-state solution, stopping the expansion of settlements and preventing the expulsion of Palestinians from neighbourhoods in Jerusalem.

Noting that the US Consulate in Jerusalem will reopen, Blinken said a high-level delegation will go and discuss all these issues before Biden's visit to the region.

He also said the US administration is willing to investigate the murder of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

