Western countries rallying countries to protect status quo, Russia FM says

Western governments are attempting to mobilise countries to protect the status quo using the Ukraine war as a pretext, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said yesterday during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"The formation of a multipolar world is underway and our western colleagues are trying to thwart these processes. They want to maintain control and extend to all regions. They are trying to mobilize all other countries to raise the flag, using the situation in Ukraine and its surroundings as an excuse," he said.He added Russia is ready for dialogue to consider global issues under the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."We hope that our western partners will recognize the need to consider global issues at some stage and agree on ways for further development by the international community, rather than on dictatorship."

Lavrov, who visited Bahrain earlier in the day, met ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

