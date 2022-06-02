Haniyeh: 'Al Aqsa Mosque does not accept division or partnership'

The Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed on Wednesday that "Al Aqsa Mosque does not accept division or partnership."

During a speech delivered to an event commemorating martyrs of the Freedom Flotilla in Istanbul, Haniyeh said: "Al Aqsa Mosque has been subject to desperate attempts to be divided and to have its identity obliterated."

The top Hamas leader reiterated that "Al Aqsa Mosque does not accept division or partnership," stressing that the Israeli attempts to impose temporal and special division will not succeed.

Haniyeh saluted the families of the Freedom Flotilla martyrs and stressed that they are the martyrs of Jerusalem and Palestine.

"We will remain loyal to their blood until we break the siege on Gaza, liberate Jerusalem and pray at the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque," he said.

In 2010, the Free Gaza Movement and the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İHH) carried humanitarian aid and construction materials with the intention of breaking the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.

On 31 May 2010, Israeli Occupation forces boarded the ships from speedboats and helicopters and killed nine Turkish activists, wounded several others and detained all the people who were on board, before deporting them to their countries.

