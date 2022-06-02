Israel arrests four Palestinians for confronting settler in West Bank

Israeli forces, yesterday, arrested four Palestinian youth after they confronted a settler who had lowered the Palestinian flag in Nablus' southern occupied town, Hawara.

Local media reported sources as saying that the Occupation forces had fired tear gas at the Palestinian youth after they had confronted a "Jewish settler who had taken a flag off a light pole in the town". Hawara has been, in recent weeks, witnessing confrontations between Palestinian residents and settlers.

Eyewitnesses have said that the forces had been stationed in the town's main streets to provide protection for settlers, who keep taking down hoisted Palestinian flags across the village.

