Israel escalates its 'aggression' on Gaza fishermen, official says

Following the detention of eight Gaza fishermen on Wednesday, a Palestinian official said that the Israeli Occupation has escalated its "aggression" on the fishing industry, Maan news agency reported.

In an interview with Maan, Zakariya Baker, Head of Fishermen Committees in Gaza, said that the Israeli Occupation opened fire at, and targeted, two fishing boats off the Gaza coast on Wednesday at dawn.

Then, he said, the Israeli Occupation forces detained five fishermen and then detained three others who were on board of the targeted fishing boats.

Later on, Baker said that the Israeli Occupation released six of the detained fishermen while two of them remained in custody.

Baker said that the Israeli Occupation has recently imposed difficult conditions on the release of one of the confiscated boats. One of the conditions, Baker said, is paying a fine worth NIS20,000 ($984).

According to Baker, the Israeli Occupation "crimes and aggression" against Gaza fishermen are "continuous".

He pointed out that the Israeli Navy opened fire at the fishing boats 47 times in May, detained 10 fishermen, confiscated four fishing boats, divided the fishing zone and banned entry of fishing equipment to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Baker said that the Israeli Occupation aims at undermining the fishing industry in the Gaza Strip "as it is one of the pillars of food security in the besieged enclave."

