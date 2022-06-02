Morocco confirms 1st case of monkeypox

Morocco confirmed on Thursday the first case of monkeypox in the North African country, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said the case was imported from a European country, without identify the nationality of the patient."The patient's health condition is stable and does not cause concern," the statement said.

Recently, several Western countries have recorded monkeypox infections, including Spain, Portugal, Britain, the United States, Canada, Switzerland and Austria, in addition to Israel.

Monkeypox, a rare virus similar to human smallpox, was first detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1970s.

Symptoms can begin with a high fever, headaches, body aches and weakness. After about two days, blistering rashes and boils develop on the face, hands and feet.

Patients are advised to remain in isolation throughout the duration of the illness, which typically lasts two to four weeks.

READ: Israel confirms first monkeypox case