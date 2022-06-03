IAEA Director General arrives in Israel to meet Prime Minister

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday as reported by Reuters. The statement gave no further details.

The UN nuclear watchdog has been central to global scrutiny of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel regards as a threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israel has intensified diplomatic pressure on Western countries and the United States; with the aim of condemning or reprimanding Iran and not suffice with calling or demanding that Tehran cooperates with the IAEA.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, said Israel has intensified its efforts and behind-the-scenes contacts ahead of the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting, next week, with the aim of pressuring it to intensify its inspection activities on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The official Israeli channel also reported that the National Security Advisor of Israel, Dr Eyal Holata, who is currently in Washington, is holding talks with his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and White House officials on this issue.

READ: Iran to respond to any 'unconstructive action' at IAEA governors' meeting