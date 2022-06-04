UGTT: Tunisia judiciary subject to 'terrorism campaign'

The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has accused Tunisian Justice Minister Laila Jaffal of carrying out a "terrorism campaign" against judges over their handling of certain cases, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

"The judiciary is subjected to a terrorism campaign being carried out by the justice minister," UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi announced during a meeting with representatives of public sector workers.

He stated that the Tunisian government always claims that it is committed to respecting the law and the independence of the judiciary.

This came two days after Tunisian President Kais Saied fired 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists.

Reuters described this measure as: "A purge of the judiciary that comes as he seeks to remake the political system after consolidating one-man rule."

In a televised speech, Saied said he had: "Given opportunity after opportunity and warning after warning to the judiciary to purify itself."

On Thursday, the Tunisian Judges Association called Saied's decision to sack the judges a "massacre" and called on members to oppose it.

According to Reuters, the Judges Association believe the move aims to allow Saied to influence the judiciary and create vacancies to appoint his loyalists.

The UGTT confirmed last week that public sector workers would go on strike on 16 June, posing the biggest direct challenge to Saied's political stance so far.

Last summer, Saied dismissed the government and seized executive power in a move described by parliament and political factions as a "coup".

Saied later abolished the 2014 Constitution to rule by decree and dismissed the elected parliament.

OPINION: Is Kais Saied's incremental power grab failing to impress Tunisians?