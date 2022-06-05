Portuguese / Spanish / English

38 Daesh terrorists captured in Iraqi raid

June 5, 2022 at 10:39 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi forces launch military operation "The Iron Hammer" against terrorist organization Daesh which carries out frequent attacks in the wide area between the Iraqi governates of Kirkuk, Saladin and Diyala on April 19, 2022 in Kirkuk, Iraq. ( Ali Makram Ghareeb - Anadolu Agency )
Iraqi army forces captured 38 militants from the Daesh terror group Saturday, according to the military.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk, Ali Al-Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories — about a third of the country — invaded by the terror group in 2014.

But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks. The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group.

