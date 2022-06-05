Portuguese / Spanish / English

FMs of 9 countries to visit Turkey over the next 2 weeks

June 5, 2022 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, Turkey
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 18: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on May 18, 2022. ( Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency )
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on May 18, 2022 [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]
 June 5, 2022 at 1:12 pm

Turkey is set to host foreign ministers of nine countries over the next two weeks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will share his first official visit to Turkey on June 6 after assuming office.

A trilateral meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan will also take place on Monday.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will be visiting on Tuesday, while Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will be on his first official visit to Turkey on Wednesday as part of the Turkish-Dutch Wittenburg Conference.

READ: Turkey planned Syria military operation after Russia withdrawal, sources reveal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also arrive in Ankara on Wednesday with a military delegation to discuss the issue of a safe corridor to be created for grain tankers in the Black Sea.

Lavrov and his delegation are expected to meet with officials of the Turkish National Defense Ministry and military.

Following Lavrov's visit, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Turkey on June 9. It will be Baerbock's first official visit to Turkey after assuming office.

Turkey will host Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney on June 15.

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsRussiaTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments