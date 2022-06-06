Israel worried about Algeria efforts to revive its global diplomatic presence

After years of absence from the international arena, Algeria has been exerting efforts to revive its international diplomatic presence, Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

The online newspaper added that Israel is worried about Algeria's efforts to regain its diplomatic strength based on the power of its resources and military forces.

Between 2012 and 2019, when former President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika was very sick and refused to step down, Algeria rarely appeared on the international arena.

In 2018, Bouteflika was ousted from power following popular protests and Abdul Majeed Tebboune was appointed as new president.

According to Rai Al-Youm, Europe has started to knock on Algeria's doors to buy its natural gas to compensate for the reduction in imports from Russia as a result of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

While Algiers has been working to redraw the African borders, which Israel had been trying to penetrate.

Algeria, which buys its arms from Russia and China, does not need the support of Zionist lobbies in the West, so it can undermine Israel's expansion into Africa.

The newspaper revealed that Tunisia had been trying to reach out to Israel in order to have it support President Kais Saied, but Algeria thwarted these efforts due to its influence on its neighbour.

Algerian is also leading efforts against Israel in the African Union. Israel had been granted observer status at the AU.

These manoeuvres are worrying the occupation state.