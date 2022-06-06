Official: PKK occupies Iraq areas, impedes development projects

Iraqi Governor of Dohuk Ali Tatar said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has occupied the region for more than 30 years and prevented the establishment of many projects, Anadolu reported.

Tatar said yesterday that the "terrorist organisation … impedes the realisation of development projects", in addition to targeting and killing Peshmerga members.

The official was addressing an event to commemorate the death of five Peshmerga soldiers and the wounding of seven others in the Kurdish Amadiyah area in an ambush by the PKK group which took place on 5 June 2021.

An official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Amadiyah areaalso said the PKK is hostile to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

He added that history has shown that wherever the PKK goes, the place turns into ruins, stressing the need for the group's militants to leave the area so that its residents can return to their villages and lands.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

