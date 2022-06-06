Oman restores citizenship to 120 people

Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree to restore Omani citizenship to 118 people.

According to local media, the decree issued last week stipulated that "Omani nationality shall be returned to all those whose names appear in the attached list". The names were published by the Official Gazette without providing additional information.

As the sultanate doesn't recognise dual nationality, according to Article 9 of the Omani Nationality Law, a citizen loses his nationality if he acquires the nationality of another country.

The move follows a similar decree issued at the end of March which restored Omani citizenship to 48 people. It was the first such order by the Sultan Haitham since assuming power in 2020 following the death of his long-standing predecessor Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The law stipulated that "those who want to reclaim the citizenship must be of good conduct and behaviour, and that they must not have been previously convicted of a felony or crime against honour, and be free from contagious disease."

OPINION: Pragmatic Ibadi Islam at heart of Oman's neutrality between Axis of Resistance and Normalisation